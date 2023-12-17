Does Peacock have all NFL games?

Peacock’s NFL Coverage: What Games Can You Watch?

As football season kicks off, fans across the country are eager to catch all the action from their favorite NFL teams. With the rise of streaming services, many are wondering if Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, has all the NFL games covered. Let’s dive into the details and find out what games you can watch on Peacock.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and live sports events. With different subscription tiers, Peacock provides both free and premium options for viewers.

Peacock’s NFL Coverage

While Peacock does offer some NFL games, it does not have all of them. The streaming service primarily focuses on Sunday Night Football, which is broadcasted on NBC. This means that Peacock subscribers can enjoy the highly anticipated Sunday night matchups, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

However, it’s important to note that Peacock’s coverage is limited to the games that are already being aired on NBC. So, if your favorite team’s game is not scheduled for Sunday night, you may need to explore other options to catch the action.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch Monday Night Football on Peacock?

No, Monday Night Football is not available on Peacock. ESPN holds the exclusive rights to broadcast Monday night games, so you’ll need a subscription to ESPN or a cable/satellite provider that offers ESPN to watch those games.

2. Are Thursday Night Football games included in Peacock’s coverage?

No, Thursday Night Football is not part of Peacock’s coverage either. These games are broadcasted on NFL Network and Fox, so you’ll need access to those channels to watch Thursday night matchups.

3. Can I watch local games on Peacock?

No, Peacock does not offer local game coverage. To watch your local team’s games, you’ll need a cable/satellite subscription or an antenna to access the local broadcast channels.

In conclusion, while Peacock does provide access to Sunday Night Football and some NFL games, it does not have all the games covered. To catch all the action from your favorite team, you may need to explore other streaming services or traditional TV options.