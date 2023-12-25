Does PBS Passport include BritBox?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of content to suit every taste. Two such services that have gained significant attention are PBS Passport and BritBox. However, many people are left wondering whether PBS Passport includes BritBox or if they are separate entities. Let’s delve into this question and provide some clarity.

What is PBS Passport?

PBS Passport is a premium streaming service offered the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), a non-profit organization that provides educational and entertaining programming to the public. With a PBS Passport subscription, viewers gain access to an extensive library of on-demand content, including popular PBS shows, documentaries, and specials.

What is BritBox?

BritBox, on the other hand, is a subscription-based streaming service that focuses on British television shows and movies. It is a joint venture between the BBC and ITV, two of the UK’s largest broadcasters. BritBox offers a vast collection of British content, including classic series, current shows, and exclusive premieres.

Are PBS Passport and BritBox the same?

No, PBS Passport and BritBox are separate streaming services. While both offer a wide range of content, they have different focuses. PBS Passport primarily features PBS programming, including American documentaries, dramas, and educational shows. BritBox, as the name suggests, specializes in British content, showcasing popular British TV series, movies, and more.

Can I access BritBox through PBS Passport?

Unfortunately, PBS Passport does not include access to BritBox. These services are operated independently, and subscriptions to each are separate. If you are interested in enjoying the best of both worlds, you would need to subscribe to both PBS Passport and BritBox separately.

Conclusion

While PBS Passport and BritBox are both fantastic streaming services, they are distinct and do not include each other’s content. PBS Passport focuses on American programming, while BritBox specializes in British content. If you are a fan of both, subscribing to both services will ensure you have access to a diverse range of high-quality shows and movies.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch PBS Passport and BritBox on the same streaming device?

A: Yes, both PBS Passport and BritBox are compatible with various streaming devices, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, and mobile devices. You can download the respective apps for each service and enjoy them on the same device.

Q: Are there any discounts available for subscribing to both PBS Passport and BritBox?

A: Currently, there are no bundled subscription options available for PBS Passport and BritBox. Each service requires a separate subscription, and the pricing is determined independently PBS and BritBox.

Q: Can I access PBS Passport and BritBox outside of the United States and the United Kingdom?

A: PBS Passport is only available to viewers within the United States, while BritBox is primarily targeted towards viewers in the United Kingdom. However, there are ways to access these services from abroad using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) that canpass regional restrictions.