Does Panopto work with Blackboard?

Panopto, a leading video platform for education and businesses, has recently announced its integration with Blackboard, a popular learning management system (LMS) used many educational institutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the learning experience seamlessly integrating video content into the Blackboard platform.

With this integration, educators can now easily upload, manage, and share videos directly within their Blackboard courses using Panopto’s powerful video management capabilities. This means that instructors can now leverage the benefits of video-based learning, such as flipped classrooms, lecture capture, and interactive video quizzes, all within the familiar Blackboard environment.

How does the Panopto-Blackboard integration work?

The Panopto-Blackboard integration allows instructors to embed videos directly into their Blackboard courses. This integration is made possible through the use of Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI), a standard protocol that enables seamless integration between different educational tools and platforms.

Once the integration is set up, instructors can easily access their Panopto video library from within Blackboard. They can then choose the videos they want to embed in their courses and customize how they are displayed to students. Students can watch the videos without leaving the Blackboard platform, providing a seamless learning experience.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need separate accounts for Panopto and Blackboard?

A: No, if your institution has integrated Panopto with Blackboard, you can access Panopto directly from within your Blackboard account.

Q: Can I upload existing videos to Panopto and use them in Blackboard?

A: Yes, you can upload videos to Panopto and easily embed them in your Blackboard courses. Panopto supports a wide range of video formats.

Q: Can students access Panopto videos on mobile devices?

A: Yes, Panopto is compatible with mobile devices, allowing students to access videos on smartphones and tablets through the Panopto mobile app.

In conclusion, the integration between Panopto and Blackboard brings a new level of convenience and functionality to educators and students alike. By seamlessly embedding videos within Blackboard courses, instructors can enhance their teaching methods and engage students in a more interactive and immersive learning experience.