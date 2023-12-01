Does Panopto Record Computer Audio?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, is widely known for its robust recording capabilities. It allows users to capture and share video content effortlessly. However, one question that often arises is whether Panopto can record computer audio along with the video. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

Recording Computer Audio with Panopto

Yes, Panopto does have the capability to record computer audio. This means that when you are recording a video using Panopto, it can capture not only the visuals but also the sound coming from your computer. Whether you are presenting a slideshow, demonstrating software, or conducting an online lecture, Panopto ensures that your audience can hear every word and sound clearly.

How Does Panopto Capture Computer Audio?

Panopto utilizes a technology called “audio capture driver” to record computer audio. This driver acts as a virtual sound card, allowing Panopto to capture the audio output from your computer. It seamlessly integrates with your operating system, ensuring that all audio sources, including system sounds, microphone input, and application audio, are recorded accurately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can Panopto record audio from external devices?

A: Yes, Panopto can record audio from external devices such as microphones and audio interfaces. It provides flexibility in capturing high-quality audio from various sources.

Q: Can I control the audio settings while recording with Panopto?

A: Absolutely! Panopto offers a range of audio settings, allowing you to adjust volume levels, select audio sources, and even apply filters to enhance the audio quality.

Q: Can I edit the recorded audio in Panopto?

A: Yes, Panopto provides a comprehensive video editor that allows you to trim, cut, and enhance both the video and audio components of your recordings.

In conclusion, Panopto is not only a powerful video recording tool but also excels in capturing computer audio. Whether you are delivering a presentation, conducting a training session, or recording an online lecture, Panopto ensures that your audience can experience both the visuals and the audio seamlessly. With its user-friendly interface and robust features, Panopto continues to be a top choice for individuals and organizations seeking a comprehensive video platform.