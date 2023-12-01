Does Panopto have automatic captions?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has recently introduced an exciting new feature that is making waves in the accessibility community. Automatic captions, also known as closed captions or subtitles, are now available on Panopto’s platform, providing a valuable tool for individuals with hearing impairments and those who prefer to consume content with captions.

Automatic captions are generated using speech recognition technology, which transcribes spoken words into written text. This feature allows viewers to read along with the video, ensuring that the content is accessible to a wider audience. Panopto’s automatic captions are accurate and reliable, thanks to the advanced algorithms and machine learning models employed the platform.

FAQ:

Q: How can I enable automatic captions on Panopto?

A: Enabling automatic captions on Panopto is a straightforward process. Simply upload your video to the platform, and Panopto will automatically generate captions for your content. You can then review and edit the captions to ensure accuracy.

Q: Are the automatic captions on Panopto customizable?

A: Yes, Panopto allows users to customize the automatic captions. After the captions are generated, you can edit them to correct any errors or improve the overall quality. This feature ensures that the captions are tailored to your specific needs.

Q: Can I use Panopto’s automatic captions for live events?

A: Unfortunately, automatic captions are currently only available for pre-recorded videos on Panopto. However, Panopto offers live captioning services for real-time events, ensuring accessibility for all participants.

Q: Are automatic captions available in multiple languages?

A: Yes, Panopto supports automatic captions in multiple languages. The platform’s speech recognition technology can transcribe spoken words in various languages, making it a versatile tool for global users.

In conclusion, Panopto’s introduction of automatic captions is a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and accessible video experience. With this feature, individuals with hearing impairments and those who prefer captions can now fully engage with the content on Panopto’s platform. The customizable nature of the captions and support for multiple languages further enhance the accessibility of the platform. Whether it’s for educational purposes or business presentations, Panopto’s automatic captions are a game-changer in the world of video accessibility.