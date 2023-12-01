Does Panopto delete recordings?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, has gained popularity for its robust features and user-friendly interface. However, concerns have been raised regarding the retention of recordings on the platform. In this article, we delve into the question: Does Panopto delete recordings?

The Panopto platform and its features

Panopto is a cloud-based video management system that allows users to record, store, and share videos securely. It offers a range of features, including live streaming, video editing, analytics, and integration with learning management systems (LMS). With its intuitive interface and powerful search capabilities, Panopto has become a go-to solution for organizations looking to manage their video content effectively.

The retention policy of Panopto

Panopto provides users with control over the retention of their recordings. By default, recordings are stored indefinitely, ensuring that users can access their content whenever they need it. However, administrators have the option to set retention policies that align with their organization’s requirements. These policies can specify how long recordings are retained before they are automatically deleted.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I delete my own recordings on Panopto?

A: Yes, as a user, you have the ability to delete your own recordings at any time.

Q: Can Panopto delete recordings without my permission?

A: No, Panopto does not delete recordings without the explicit permission of the user or administrator.

Q: How can I set a retention policy for my organization?

A: Administrators can configure retention policies in the Panopto settings, allowing them to define how long recordings are retained before deletion.

Q: Can I recover deleted recordings on Panopto?

A: Panopto provides a recycle bin feature that allows users to recover deleted recordings within a specified timeframe.

In conclusion, Panopto does not delete recordings without the user’s or administrator’s permission. Users have control over their own recordings and can delete them at any time. Administrators can set retention policies to manage the lifespan of recordings according to their organization’s needs. With its flexible retention options, Panopto ensures that users can securely store and access their video content for as long as required.