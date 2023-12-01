Does Panopto Allow Viewers to Post Comments?

Panopto, the leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a wide range of features to enhance the viewing experience. One common question that arises is whether Panopto allows viewers to post comments on videos. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

FAQ:

Q: What is Panopto?

A: Panopto is a video platform that enables organizations to securely manage, live stream, record, and share videos. It is widely used in corporate training, higher education, and other industries.

Q: Can viewers post comments on Panopto videos?

A: Yes, Panopto allows viewers to post comments on videos. This feature promotes engagement and collaboration among viewers, making it easier to share thoughts, ask questions, and provide feedback.

Q: How can viewers post comments on Panopto?

A: To post comments on Panopto, viewers need to have access to the video and be logged into their Panopto account. They can then navigate to the video’s page and find the comment section below the video player. By typing their comment and clicking the submit button, their comment will be posted for others to see.

Q: Are there any moderation options for comments?

A: Yes, Panopto provides moderation options for comments. Video owners or administrators can choose to enable comment moderation, allowing them to review and approve comments before they are visible to other viewers. This ensures that inappropriate or spam comments are filtered out.

Q: Can viewers reply to comments on Panopto?

A: Yes, viewers can reply to comments on Panopto. This fosters discussions and allows for a more interactive experience. By clicking the reply button below a comment, viewers can add their response and continue the conversation.

In conclusion, Panopto does indeed allow viewers to post comments on videos. This feature enhances engagement and collaboration, enabling viewers to share their thoughts, ask questions, and provide feedback. With moderation options and the ability to reply to comments, Panopto provides a comprehensive platform for interactive video viewing.