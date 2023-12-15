Does Oprah still support Harry and Meghan?

In a recent turn of events, rumors have been circulating about Oprah Winfrey’s stance on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The media mogul, who famously interviewed the couple earlier this year, has been a vocal supporter of their decision to step back from their royal duties. However, some reports suggest that Oprah’s support may be wavering. Let’s delve into the details and separate fact from fiction.

What happened during Oprah’s interview with Harry and Meghan?

In March 2021, Oprah Winfrey conducted a groundbreaking interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple opened up about their struggles within the royal family, including issues of racism and mental health. The interview garnered worldwide attention and sparked a wave of support for Harry and Meghan.

Why is there speculation about Oprah’s support?

Recent reports have claimed that Oprah Winfrey is growing increasingly frustrated with Harry and Meghan. Some sources suggest that she feels misled the couple, as they allegedly failed to disclose certain details during their interview. These rumors have led to speculation about the current state of Oprah’s support for the Duke and Duchess.

Is there any evidence to support these claims?

As of now, there is no concrete evidence to substantiate the rumors surrounding Oprah’s support for Harry and Meghan. While it is natural for public figures to have differing opinions over time, it is important to approach these claims with caution until further information is available.

What is Oprah’s history with supporting social causes?

Throughout her career, Oprah Winfrey has been a prominent advocate for various social causes, including racial equality, women’s rights, and mental health awareness. She has used her platform to amplify marginalized voices and shed light on important issues.

Conclusion

While rumors may circulate about Oprah Winfrey’s support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it is crucial to rely on verified information before drawing any conclusions. As a respected journalist and advocate, Oprah’s stance on social causes has been consistent throughout her career. Until there is concrete evidence to suggest otherwise, it is reasonable to assume that she continues to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their journey.