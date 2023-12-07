Does OneStream have an app?

OneStream Launches New Mobile App for Streamlined Financial Management

OneStream, a leading provider of unified financial planning, reporting, and analysis solutions, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated mobile application. This innovative app aims to empower finance professionals providing them with real-time access to critical financial data and streamlining their financial management processes.

The OneStream mobile app is designed to offer a seamless user experience, allowing finance teams to easily access and analyze financial information on the go. With this app, users can view and interact with financial reports, dashboards, and key performance indicators (KPIs) from their smartphones or tablets. The intuitive interface and powerful features enable users to make informed decisions and take immediate action, regardless of their location.

Key Features of the OneStream Mobile App:

1. Real-time Data Access: The app provides instant access to up-to-date financial data, ensuring that users have the most accurate information at their fingertips.

2. Interactive Dashboards: Users can customize dashboards to display the specific KPIs and metrics that are most relevant to their roles and responsibilities.

3. Collaborative Workspaces: The app enables seamless collaboration among team members, allowing them to share insights, comments, and annotations in real-time.

4. Secure Data Protection: OneStream prioritizes data security, ensuring that sensitive financial information is protected through robust encryption and authentication measures.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is the OneStream mobile app available for both iOS and Android devices?

A: Yes, the app is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms, providing a consistent user experience across different devices.

Q: Can I perform financial planning and budgeting tasks using the mobile app?

A: Yes, the app allows users to perform various financial planning and budgeting tasks, including data entry, forecasting, and scenario modeling.

Q: Does the app require an internet connection to access financial data?

A: Yes, an internet connection is required to access real-time financial data through the app. However, users can also download reports and dashboards for offline viewing.

In conclusion, the launch of the OneStream mobile app marks a significant milestone in the realm of financial management. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, this app empowers finance professionals to make informed decisions and drive business growth, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.