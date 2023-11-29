Does Nike still own Jordan?

Breaking News: The Current Ownership Status of Jordan Brand

In the world of sports, few brands have achieved the iconic status that Nike and Jordan Brand have. For decades, the partnership between Nike and basketball legend Michael Jordan has been a match made in sneaker heaven. However, rumors have recently circulated questioning whether Nike still owns Jordan Brand. Today, we bring you the latest updates on this intriguing topic.

The Ownership Question

Nike, the global sportswear giant, acquired Jordan Brand in 1997. Since then, the brand has flourished, becoming a powerhouse in the sneaker industry. However, in recent years, speculation has arisen regarding the ownership of Jordan Brand, leaving fans and sneaker enthusiasts curious about its current status.

The Verdict

Contrary to the rumors, Nike still owns Jordan Brand. The partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan remains intact, with the brand continuing to operate under the Nike umbrella. Jordan Brand’s success can be attributed to its ability to maintain its distinct identity while benefiting from Nike’s extensive resources and global reach.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Jordan Brand?

A: Jordan Brand is a subsidiary of Nike that specializes in basketball footwear, apparel, and accessories. It was created in collaboration with basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Q: Is Jordan Brand a separate company?

A: No, Jordan Brand is not a separate company. It is a brand owned Nike and operates under the Nike umbrella.

Q: Does Michael Jordan still have involvement with Jordan Brand?

A: Yes, Michael Jordan remains heavily involved with Jordan Brand. He serves as the brand’s principal owner and plays a significant role in its design and marketing decisions.

Q: Will Jordan Brand ever become an independent entity?

A: While there have been occasional rumors about Jordan Brand becoming independent, there is no concrete evidence to support this claim. As of now, Jordan Brand remains a subsidiary of Nike.

In conclusion, Nike still maintains ownership of Jordan Brand, and the partnership between Nike and Michael Jordan continues to thrive. Sneaker enthusiasts can rest assured that the iconic Jumpman logo will continue to grace the most sought-after sneakers in the market, as Jordan Brand remains an integral part of the Nike family.