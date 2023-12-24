Does NFL Sunday Ticket Show All Games?

Introduction

For avid football fans, the NFL Sunday Ticket is a highly sought-after subscription service that allows viewers to watch out-of-market NFL games. However, there is often confusion surrounding whether this service provides access to all games. In this article, we will delve into the details of NFL Sunday Ticket and answer some frequently asked questions to clarify what games are available through this popular service.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package offered DirecTV that provides access to live out-of-market NFL games. It allows fans to watch games that are not typically available in their local television market. This service has become a favorite among football enthusiasts who want to catch all the action from around the league.

Does NFL Sunday Ticket Show All Games?

While NFL Sunday Ticket offers an extensive selection of games, it does not provide access to every single NFL game. The service primarily focuses on out-of-market games, meaning it allows viewers to watch matchups that are not being broadcasted locally. However, it does not include games that are already being televised in the viewer’s local market. Therefore, if a game is being shown on a local channel, it will not be available through NFL Sunday Ticket.

FAQ

1. Can I watch my local team’s games on NFL Sunday Ticket?

No, NFL Sunday Ticket does not show games that are being broadcasted locally. If your local team’s game is being televised in your area, you will need to tune in to the local channel to watch it.

2. How many games can I watch with NFL Sunday Ticket?

With NFL Sunday Ticket, you can watch up to 14 out-of-market games every Sunday. This allows you to follow your favorite teams and players from around the league.

3. Can I watch NFL Sunday Ticket on my mobile device?

Yes, NFL Sunday Ticket offers a mobile app that allows subscribers to stream games on their smartphones or tablets. This provides the flexibility to watch games on the go.

Conclusion

While NFL Sunday Ticket is a fantastic service for football enthusiasts, it does not provide access to all NFL games. It focuses on out-of-market matchups, allowing fans to watch games that are not being televised locally. However, it does not include games that are already being shown in the viewer’s local market. Understanding the limitations of NFL Sunday Ticket will help fans make informed decisions about their football viewing options.