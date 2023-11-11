Does Netflix still mail DVDs?

In the age of streaming services and instant gratification, it’s easy to forget that Netflix, the pioneer of online movie and TV show streaming, actually started out as a DVD-by-mail service. But the question remains: does Netflix still offer this traditional method of movie rental? The answer may surprise you.

The Rise of Streaming

Netflix revolutionized the way we consume media when it introduced its streaming service in 2007. With a vast library of movies and TV shows available at our fingertips, it quickly became the go-to platform for entertainment. As a result, the demand for physical DVDs dwindled, and Netflix shifted its focus to streaming.

The DVD-by-Mail Service

However, despite the dominance of streaming, Netflix has continued to offer its DVD-by-mail service. This option allows subscribers to rent DVDs and Blu-rays from an extensive catalog of titles that may not be available for streaming. It’s a convenient alternative for those who prefer physical copies or have limited internet access.

How Does It Work?

To use Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service, subscribers create a separate queue of movies and TV shows they want to watch. Netflix then mails the DVDs from distribution centers strategically located throughout the country. Once received, subscribers can keep the DVDs for as long as they like without any late fees. When they’re ready for a new title, they simply return the DVD in the prepaid envelope provided, and the next one on their queue is sent out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much does the DVD-by-mail service cost?

A: The pricing for Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service starts at $7.99 per month for one DVD out at a time.

Q: How long does it take to receive a DVD?

A: The delivery time varies depending on your location and the availability of the title. Generally, DVDs arrive within 1-3 business days.

Q: Can I stream movies and use the DVD-by-mail service simultaneously?

A: Yes, Netflix allows subscribers to have both streaming and DVD-by-mail plans at the same time.

Q: Are new releases available on DVD?

A: Yes, Netflix offers new releases on DVD, often before they become available for streaming.

In conclusion, while Netflix has become synonymous with streaming, it still offers its DVD-by-mail service for those who prefer physical copies or have limited internet access. With a wide selection of titles and the convenience of home delivery, this traditional movie rental option continues to cater to a niche audience in the ever-evolving world of entertainment.