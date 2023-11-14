Does Netflix Still Mail DVDs?

In the age of streaming services and digital media, it’s easy to forget that Netflix, the pioneer of online movie and TV show streaming, actually started as a DVD-by-mail rental service. But the question remains: does Netflix still mail DVDs? The answer might surprise you.

The Rise of Streaming

Netflix revolutionized the way we consume entertainment introducing its streaming service in 2007. With a vast library of movies and TV shows available at the click of a button, it quickly became the go-to platform for binge-watching enthusiasts. As a result, the demand for physical DVDs declined significantly, leading many to believe that Netflix had abandoned its DVD rental service altogether.

The DVD Rental Service Lives On

Contrary to popular belief, Netflix still offers DVD rentals through its DVD.com website. This service allows subscribers to create a queue of DVDs they want to watch and have them delivered to their doorstep. While it may not be as popular as its streaming counterpart, the DVD rental service continues to cater to a niche market of movie enthusiasts who prefer the physical format or have limited access to high-speed internet.

FAQ

Q: How does Netflix’s DVD rental service work?

A: Subscribers can choose from a wide selection of DVDs available on the DVD.com website. They create a queue of movies or TV shows they want to watch, and Netflix mails the DVDs to their address. Once they finish watching a DVD, they can return it in a prepaid envelope and receive the next title in their queue.

Q: How much does Netflix’s DVD rental service cost?

A: The pricing plans for DVD rentals start at $7.99 per month for one DVD at a time, with options to upgrade to two or three DVDs at a time for an additional fee.

Q: Is the DVD rental service available worldwide?

A: No, the DVD rental service is currently only available to customers in the United States.

In Conclusion

While Netflix’s streaming service has undoubtedly taken center stage in the world of entertainment, the DVD rental service continues to exist for those who prefer the physical format or have specific viewing needs. So, if you’re a movie buff looking to experience the nostalgia of receiving DVDs in the mail, Netflix’s DVD rental service might just be the perfect option for you.