Hulu Surpasses Netflix in TV Shows, While Amazon Prime Video Dominates Movies

In a recent analysis of major streaming services, it has been revealed that Hulu has taken the lead over Netflix in terms of the number of available TV shows. The research conducted Reelgood shows that as of October 2022, Hulu offered a staggering 2,656 TV shows, surpassing Netflix’s 2,495. This means that Hulu currently has the largest TV show library among all streaming services, even surpassing competitors owned TV networks such as Peacock, Disney+, and Max.

On the other hand, when it comes to movies, Netflix has consistently fallen behind Amazon Prime Video for the past three years. Amazon’s Prime Video boasts a movie library of around 11-14,000, with the latest count reaching 12,071 as of October 2023. In comparison, Netflix offers 3,977 movies, while Peacock places a close third at 3,950.

While Netflix may not have the largest movie or TV library, it holds the top spot in terms of subscribers. With a massive subscriber count of 247.15 million, Netflix maintains its position as the biggest streaming service in terms of audience reach. Amazon’s Prime Video comes in second with 205 million subscribers, and Disney+ follows in third place with 150.2 million.

Overall, this research highlights the diverging strategies and strengths of different streaming services. While Hulu leads in the TV show category, Netflix prioritizes its focus on original content, particularly in the form of TV shows. On the other hand, Amazon’s Prime Video dominates the movie category, offering a vast selection for its subscribers.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these services adapt and compete to provide the best content for their viewers.