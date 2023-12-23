Does MLB.TV still blackout local games?

MLB.TV: Are Local Game Blackouts Still a Thing?

Introduction

For years, Major League Baseball’s streaming service, MLB.TV, has been a go-to platform for baseball fans to catch their favorite teams in action. However, one persistent issue has plagued the service: local game blackouts. These restrictions have left many fans frustrated, unable to watch their home team’s games on MLB.TV. But has anything changed? Are local game blackouts still a thing? Let’s dive into the details.

What are local game blackouts?

Local game blackouts refer to the practice of restricting access to live game broadcasts within a specific geographic region. The purpose behind these blackouts is to protect the rights of local broadcasters and encourage fans to attend games in person or watch them on local television networks.

MLB.TV’s blackout policy

In the past, MLB.TV enforced strict blackout rules, preventing fans from streaming live games of their local teams. This meant that if you lived in, say, New York and were a Yankees fan, you couldn’t watch their games on MLB.TV. The blackout restrictions were based on your physical location, determined your IP address.

Changes in blackout policy

Fortunately, there have been some positive changes in MLB.TV’s blackout policy in recent years. While local game blackouts still exist, they are not as widespread as before. MLB has made efforts to reduce the number of blackouts, allowing more fans to enjoy their local teams’ games on the streaming platform.

FAQ

Q: Are all local games still blacked out on MLB.TV?

A: No, not all local games are blacked out. MLB has made efforts to reduce the number of blackouts, but some restrictions still apply.

Q: How can I find out if a game is blacked out in my area?

A: MLB.TV provides a blackout map on their website, allowing you to check which games are subject to blackout restrictions in your region.

Q: Can I watch blacked-out games on MLB.TV after they are over?

A: Yes, blacked-out games become available for streaming on MLB.TV approximately 90 minutes after the game ends.

Conclusion

While local game blackouts on MLB.TV are still present, there have been positive changes in recent years. MLB has taken steps to reduce the number of blackouts, allowing more fans to enjoy their local teams’ games on the streaming platform. However, it’s important to check the blackout map on MLB.TV’s website to determine if a game is subject to blackout restrictions in your area. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to cheer for your favorite team, even if you can’t make it to the ballpark.