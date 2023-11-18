Does Miley Cyrus Want Kids?

In recent years, Miley Cyrus has become one of the most talked-about celebrities in the entertainment industry. From her controversial performances to her outspoken activism, the singer and actress has never shied away from the spotlight. However, amidst all the buzz surrounding her personal life, one question that often arises is whether Miley Cyrus wants to have children of her own.

While Miley Cyrus has not explicitly stated her desire to have kids, she has shared some insights into her thoughts on motherhood. In an interview with Elle magazine in 2019, she mentioned that she was still figuring out what she wanted in terms of starting a family. She expressed her belief that the world is not ready for her to become a mother, given the current state of affairs. This statement suggests that she may have reservations about bringing children into a world she perceives as troubled.

It is important to note that people’s desires and plans regarding having children can change over time. Miley Cyrus, who rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana,” has undoubtedly experienced significant personal growth and transformation since then. As she continues to evolve as an artist and individual, her perspective on motherhood may also evolve.

In conclusion, while Miley Cyrus has not definitively stated whether she wants to have children, she has expressed her uncertainty and reservations about starting a family. As with any individual, her desires and plans regarding motherhood may change as she continues to navigate her personal and professional journey.