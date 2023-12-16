Breaking News: Meagan Good Reveals Exciting News About Her Family!

In a recent interview, renowned actress Meagan Good made a heartwarming announcement that has left fans buzzing with excitement. The talented star, known for her roles in movies such as “Think Like a Man” and “Jumping the Broom,” revealed that she and her husband, DeVon Franklin, are expecting their first child together. This news has sparked a wave of joy and congratulations from fans and well-wishers around the world.

FAQ:

Q: Does Meagan Good have kids?

A: Yes, Meagan Good is expecting her first child with her husband, DeVon Franklin.

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin tied the knot in 2012, and their relationship has been an inspiration to many. Both Meagan and DeVon are devout Christians and have been vocal about their faith and commitment to each other. Their love story has been a beacon of hope for those seeking a lasting and fulfilling partnership.

The couple’s decision to start a family comes as no surprise to those who have followed their journey. Meagan and DeVon have always expressed their desire to have children and build a strong family unit. Now, their dreams are becoming a reality, and fans couldn’t be happier for them.

Meagan Good, who has been in the entertainment industry since childhood, has captivated audiences with her talent and beauty. She has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning critical acclaim for her performances. Now, as she embarks on this new chapter of motherhood, fans eagerly await the next phase of her career and the joy that her child will undoubtedly bring.

In conclusion, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are expecting their first child together, marking an exciting milestone in their relationship. As fans celebrate this news, they eagerly anticipate the arrival of the newest member of the Good-Franklin family.