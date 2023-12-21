Does Matthew Perry get royalties?

Matthew Perry: The Perks of Royalties

Introduction

Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom “Friends,” continues to captivate audiences worldwide. As fans eagerly await the highly anticipated reunion special, many wonder if Perry still receives royalties from the show that made him a household name. In this article, we delve into the world of royalties and explore whether Perry continues to benefit from his unforgettable role.

What are royalties?

Royalties are payments made to individuals for the use or distribution of their creative works. In the entertainment industry, royalties are commonly paid to actors, musicians, and writers for their contributions to films, TV shows, music, and books. These payments are typically a percentage of the revenue generated the work in question.

Does Matthew Perry receive royalties from “Friends”?

Yes, Matthew Perry does receive royalties from “Friends.” As one of the six main cast members, Perry negotiated a lucrative deal that included a percentage of the show’s profits. Since “Friends” continues to be syndicated and streamed globally, Perry continues to earn a substantial income from the show, even years after its original airing.

FAQ

1. How much does Matthew Perry earn in royalties?

The exact amount of Perry’s royalties remains undisclosed. However, it is widely speculated that he earns millions of dollars annually from “Friends” royalties alone.

2. Will Perry receive royalties from the upcoming “Friends” reunion special?

While the details of the reunion special’s financial arrangements have not been made public, it is highly likely that Perry will receive royalties for his participation. Given the immense popularity of the show, the special is expected to generate significant revenue, ensuring Perry’s continued financial benefit.

Conclusion

Matthew Perry’s portrayal of Chandler Bing in “Friends” has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on television history. Through his astute negotiation skills, Perry secured a deal that allows him to receive royalties from the show’s ongoing success. As fans eagerly anticipate the reunion special, Perry’s financial future seems secure, thanks to the enduring popularity of the beloved sitcom.