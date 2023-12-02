Does Loom delete videos? The truth behind the disappearing act

In the era of remote work and virtual meetings, video messaging platforms have become an essential tool for communication and collaboration. Loom, a popular video messaging platform, has gained significant traction due to its user-friendly interface and seamless integration with various platforms. However, concerns have been raised regarding the platform’s video retention policy. This article aims to shed light on the question: Does Loom delete videos?

What is Loom?

Loom is a cloud-based video messaging platform that allows users to record and share videos effortlessly. It offers features like screen recording, webcam recording, and audio narration, making it a versatile tool for remote teams, educators, and content creators.

The controversy surrounding video deletion

Recently, rumors have circulated suggesting that Loom deletes videos after a certain period of time. This has caused anxiety among users who rely on the platform for storing important video content. To address these concerns, Loom has clarified its video retention policy.

Loom’s video retention policy

Loom retains videos indefinitely unless the user explicitly deletes them. This means that as long as you don’t manually remove your videos, they will remain accessible on the platform. Loom takes data privacy seriously and ensures that user content is securely stored.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I trust Loom to store my videos securely?

A: Yes, Loom prioritizes data security and ensures that your videos are stored safely on their platform.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of videos I can store on Loom?

A: Loom offers unlimited video storage, allowing you to keep all your important videos in one place.

Q: Can I download my videos from Loom?

A: Yes, Loom provides an option to download your videos, giving you full control over your content.

In conclusion, Loom does not delete videos unless the user chooses to remove them. The platform’s video retention policy ensures that your videos are stored securely and accessible whenever you need them. With Loom’s user-friendly interface and commitment to data privacy, it remains a reliable choice for video messaging and content creation.