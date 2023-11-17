Does Lionel Messi Still Play For Argentina?

In the world of football, few names carry as much weight as Lionel Messi. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans around the globe with his incredible skills and unrivaled talent. However, there has been some confusion and speculation surrounding Messi’s international career. So, does Lionel Messi still play for Argentina? Let’s delve into the details.

The Background

Lionel Messi made his debut for the Argentine national team in 2005, and since then, he has been an integral part of the squad. He has represented his country in numerous international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and the Copa America. However, after Argentina’s defeat in the 2016 Copa America final, Messi announced his retirement from international football, citing frustration and disappointment.

The Return

Fortunately for Argentine fans, Messi’s retirement was short-lived. In August 2016, he reversed his decision and returned to the national team. Since then, he has continued to don the iconic blue and white jersey, leading Argentina to success in various competitions.

FAQ

Q: Has Messi won any major titles with Argentina?

A: Despite his incredible success at the club level with Barcelona, Messi had long been criticized for not winning a major international trophy with Argentina. However, in July 2021, he finally lifted the Copa America trophy, ending Argentina’s 28-year drought and securing his first major title with the national team.

Q: How has Messi performed for Argentina?

A: Messi’s performances for Argentina have been nothing short of exceptional. He has consistently showcased his brilliance on the international stage, scoring crucial goals and providing assists. With his leadership and skill, Messi has been instrumental in Argentina’s success in recent years.

Q: What is Messi’s future with the national team?

A: As of now, Messi continues to play for Argentina and remains an integral part of the squad. He has expressed his desire to represent his country in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2022, which could potentially be his last chance to win the prestigious tournament.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi still plays for Argentina and remains a vital asset to the national team. His return from retirement has brought immense joy to fans, and his performances have been nothing short of extraordinary. As the football world eagerly awaits the upcoming World Cup, all eyes will be on Messi as he aims to lead Argentina to glory once again.