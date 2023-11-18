Does Lionel Messi Have A Wife?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly a household name. Known for his incredible skills and numerous accolades, the Argentine superstar has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. However, when it comes to his personal life, many people wonder: does Lionel Messi have a wife? Let’s delve into this question and explore the facts.

As of now, Lionel Messi is indeed a married man. He tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Antonela Roccuzzo, on June 30, 2017, in a lavish ceremony held in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. The couple had known each other since they were children and began dating in 2008. They have since built a beautiful family together.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Antonela Roccuzzo?

A: Antonela Roccuzzo is an Argentine model and the wife of Lionel Messi. She has been with Messi since their teenage years and is the mother of their three children.

Q: How many children do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have?

A: Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have three children together. They are named Thiago Messi Roccuzzo, Mateo Messi Roccuzzo, and Ciro Messi Roccuzzo.

Q: How did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet?

A: Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo met when they were children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina. They started dating in 2008 and have been together ever since.

Q: Are Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo active on social media?

A: Yes, both Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo are active on social media platforms. They often share glimpses of their personal lives, including family moments, on their respective accounts.

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s relationship is often admired for its longevity and stability. Despite Messi’s fame and success, the couple has managed to maintain a relatively private life, focusing on their family and supporting each other’s endeavors.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi does have a wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Their love story, which began in their childhood, has blossomed into a beautiful marriage and a growing family. While Messi continues to dazzle on the football field, he finds solace and happiness in the love and support of his wife and children.