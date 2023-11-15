Does LeBron James Own The Red Sox?

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been circulating recently suggesting that basketball superstar LeBron James has become the owner of the iconic Major League Baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. While these rumors have gained traction on social media and sparked curiosity among sports enthusiasts, it is important to separate fact from fiction.

The Truth Behind the Rumors

Contrary to the rumors, LeBron James does not own the Boston Red Sox. The team is actually owned Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a company led principal owner John W. Henry. FSG also owns other prominent sports franchises, including the Liverpool Football Club.

How Did the Rumors Start?

The rumors likely originated from a recent business deal involving LeBron James and Fenway Sports Group. In March 2021, it was announced that LeBron had become a partner in FSG, making him a part-owner of the company. This partnership, however, does not grant LeBron ownership of any specific team within the FSG portfolio, such as the Red Sox.

FAQ

Q: What does it mean to be a partner in Fenway Sports Group?

A: Being a partner in Fenway Sports Group means that LeBron James has invested in the company and holds a stake in its overall ownership. However, it does not give him direct ownership of any specific team within the group.

Q: Who is the current owner of the Boston Red Sox?

A: The Boston Red Sox are owned Fenway Sports Group, led principal owner John W. Henry.

Q: Are there any other athletes who own sports teams?

A: Yes, there are several athletes who have become owners or part-owners of sports teams. For example, basketball legend Michael Jordan owns the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, and soccer star David Beckham is a co-owner of Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer.

While LeBron James may not own the Boston Red Sox, his partnership with Fenway Sports Group showcases his expanding business ventures beyond the basketball court. As one of the most influential athletes in the world, LeBron continues to make waves both on and off the field, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next move.