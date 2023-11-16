Does LeBron James Own A School?

In recent years, LeBron James has become not only a basketball legend but also a philanthropist and advocate for education. One of his most notable endeavors is the establishment of the “I PROMISE School” in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. But does LeBron James actually own this school? Let’s delve into the details.

The I PROMISE School, which opened its doors in 2018, is a public school that serves at-risk students in Akron. While LeBron James does not technically own the school, he played a pivotal role in its creation and continues to be actively involved in its operations. The school is a joint effort between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron Public Schools district.

LeBron James, through his foundation, provided the funding and resources necessary to establish the school. He also played a crucial role in designing its curriculum and ensuring that it caters to the specific needs of its students. The school focuses on providing a supportive and nurturing environment for its students, offering not only a quality education but also various support services such as free meals, transportation, and even a food pantry for families in need.

FAQ:

Q: What is the mission of the I PROMISE School?

A: The I PROMISE School aims to provide a high-quality education and support system for at-risk students in Akron, Ohio, helping them overcome obstacles and achieve their full potential.

Q: How is the I PROMISE School funded?

A: The school is primarily funded through the LeBron James Family Foundation, which receives donations from various sources, including LeBron James himself and corporate partners.

Q: Is the I PROMISE School a charter school?

A: No, the I PROMISE School is a public school that operates within the Akron Public Schools district. It is open to all eligible students in the district.

Q: How has LeBron James been involved with the school?

A: LeBron James has been actively involved in the establishment and ongoing operations of the school. He played a key role in designing the curriculum and continues to support the school through his foundation.

While LeBron James may not technically own the I PROMISE School, his dedication and commitment to providing educational opportunities for at-risk students are undeniable. Through his foundation, he has made a significant impact on the lives of countless young individuals, empowering them to succeed both on and off the basketball court.