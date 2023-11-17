Does Kylie Jenner Have Kids?

In recent years, Kylie Jenner has become a household name, known for her successful cosmetics empire and her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” As one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry, it’s natural for fans and curious onlookers to wonder about her personal life, including whether or not she has children. So, does Kylie Jenner have kids? Let’s find out.

The Answer:

No, Kylie Jenner does not have any children. Despite being in a long-term relationship with rapper Travis Scott, the couple has not welcomed any children as of now. However, they do have a daughter together named Stormi Webster, who was born on February 1, 2018.

FAQ:

1. Who is Kylie Jenner?

Kylie Jenner is an American businesswoman, social media influencer, and reality TV personality. She gained fame through her appearances on the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and later launched her own successful cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

2. Who is Travis Scott?

Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He gained mainstream recognition with his album “Astroworld” and is known for his energetic performances and unique musical style.

3. When was Stormi Webster born?

Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, was born on February 1, 2018. Her birth was kept private until Kylie Jenner announced it on social media a few days later.

4. Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still together?

As of the latest information available, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are no longer in a romantic relationship. However, they continue to co-parent their daughter Stormi and maintain a friendly relationship.

While Kylie Jenner may not have any children of her own at the moment, her daughter Stormi Webster holds a special place in her life. As a successful businesswoman and influential figure, Kylie continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her ventures and personal life.