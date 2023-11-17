Does Kim Kardashian Have A Law Degree?

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has made headlines for her foray into the legal world. The reality TV star turned entrepreneur has been vocal about her passion for criminal justice reform and her desire to become a lawyer. But does she actually have a law degree?

The answer is no, Kim Kardashian does not have a law degree. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been actively involved in legal matters. In 2019, she announced that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the California bar exam in 2022. This apprenticeship program, known as “reading the law,” allows individuals to study law without attending law school.

FAQ:

What is a law degree?

A law degree, also known as a Juris Doctor (J.D.), is a professional degree that is required to practice law in most countries. It typically takes three years of full-time study to complete.

What is “reading the law”?

“Reading the law” is an alternative path to becoming a lawyer that allows individuals to study law through apprenticeships or self-study, without attending law school. This method is only available in a few states in the United States, including California.

While Kardashian’s decision to pursue a legal career without attending law school has raised eyebrows, it is not entirely unprecedented. In fact, several well-known figures, including Abraham Lincoln and former California Governor Jerry Brown, have taken this unconventional route to becoming lawyers.

Kardashian’s interest in criminal justice reform was sparked her involvement in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender who was serving a life sentence. Kardashian successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to grant Johnson clemency, and since then, she has been actively working on other cases and advocating for criminal justice reform.

While Kardashian’s journey into the legal world may be unconventional, it is clear that she is committed to making a difference. Whether or not she ultimately becomes a licensed attorney, her efforts to bring attention to important legal issues should not be overlooked.