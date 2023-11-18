Does Kevin Hart Own Fabletics?

In recent weeks, rumors have been circulating on social media platforms suggesting that popular comedian and actor Kevin Hart has become the owner of the trendy athleisure brand, Fabletics. However, after thorough investigation, it has been confirmed that these rumors are indeed false.

Fabletics, a well-known activewear company, was co-founded in 2013 actress Kate Hudson, along with entrepreneurs Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler. The brand quickly gained popularity for its stylish and affordable workout apparel, catering to both men and women. Fabletics operates on a subscription-based model, offering personalized outfits based on individual preferences and fitness goals.

Kevin Hart, known for his comedic talents and successful acting career, has not made any public announcements or statements regarding his ownership of Fabletics. While Hart has been involved in various business ventures, including his own production company and endorsement deals, there is no evidence to suggest that he has acquired Fabletics.

FAQ:

Q: Who owns Fabletics?

A: Fabletics is co-owned actress Kate Hudson, along with entrepreneurs Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler.

Q: What is Fabletics?

A: Fabletics is an athleisure brand that offers stylish and affordable workout apparel through a subscription-based model.

Q: Is Kevin Hart the owner of Fabletics?

A: No, there is no evidence to support the claim that Kevin Hart owns Fabletics. The rumors suggesting his ownership are false.

In conclusion, the rumors circulating about Kevin Hart’s ownership of Fabletics are unfounded. The athleisure brand remains under the ownership of its co-founders, Kate Hudson, Adam Goldenberg, and Don Ressler. It is essential to verify information before spreading rumors, as false claims can lead to confusion and misinformation.