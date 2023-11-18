Does Kevin Hart Have Kids?

Los Angeles, CA – Kevin Hart, the renowned American comedian and actor, is not only known for his hilarious stand-up performances and blockbuster movies but also for his role as a devoted father. Hart, 42, has been open about his love for his children and frequently shares glimpses of his family life on social media.

Family Life

Hart has been blessed with four beautiful children. His eldest daughter, Heaven Hart, was born in 2005, followed his son, Hendrix Hart, in 2007. Both children are from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, whom he divorced in 2011. Despite the separation, Hart maintains a close relationship with his ex-wife and co-parents their children.

In 2016, Hart married his current wife, Eniko Parrish, and the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Kenzo Kash Hart, in the same year. Their family expanded once again in 2020 when Eniko gave birth to their daughter, Kaori Mai Hart.

FAQ

Q: How many children does Kevin Hart have?

A: Kevin Hart has four children in total.

Q: What are the names of Kevin Hart’s children?

A: His children’s names are Heaven Hart, Hendrix Hart, Kenzo Kash Hart, and Kaori Mai Hart.

Q: Who is the mother of Kevin Hart’s children?

A: Kevin Hart’s first two children, Heaven and Hendrix, are from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart. His younger two children, Kenzo and Kaori, are with his current wife, Eniko Parrish.

Q: Does Kevin Hart have a good relationship with his ex-wife?

A: Despite their divorce, Kevin Hart and Torrei Hart maintain a close relationship and co-parent their children together.

Kevin Hart’s dedication to his family is evident in his public interactions and the love he expresses for his children. He often shares heartwarming moments and funny anecdotes about his kids, showcasing his role as a loving and involved father. As his career continues to flourish, Hart’s fans can expect to see more of his family’s adventures and the joy they bring to his life.