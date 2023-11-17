Does Kevin Hart Have A New Special?

In the world of comedy, Kevin Hart is a household name. Known for his infectious energy, quick wit, and relatable humor, Hart has captivated audiences around the globe with his stand-up specials. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a new special from the comedic superstar, and the answer is yes – Kevin Hart does indeed have a new special!

Hart recently announced the release of his latest stand-up special, titled “Zero F**ks Given.” The special was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Hart performing in front of a small, socially distanced audience in his own home. This unique setting adds an intimate and personal touch to the special, allowing viewers to experience Hart’s comedy in a whole new way.

FAQ:

Q: When was “Zero F**ks Given” released?

A: The special was released on November 17, 2020, exclusively on Netflix.

Q: What can viewers expect from the special?

A: As always, Kevin Hart brings his signature style of comedy to the stage. Expect hilarious anecdotes, sharp observations, and plenty of laughs. Hart tackles a range of topics, including family life, relationships, and the challenges of navigating the pandemic.

Q: Is “Zero F**ks Given” suitable for all audiences?

A: While Kevin Hart is known for his family-friendly comedy, it’s important to note that this special contains explicit language and adult content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Q: How does “Zero F**ks Given” compare to Hart’s previous specials?

A: Each of Kevin Hart’s specials has its own unique flavor, and “Zero F**ks Given” is no exception. While it maintains Hart’s trademark humor, the intimate setting and pandemic backdrop give this special a distinct and memorable quality.

In conclusion, fans of Kevin Hart can rejoice as the comedic powerhouse delivers yet another side-splitting stand-up special. “Zero F**ks Given” offers a fresh and intimate take on Hart’s comedy, providing viewers with a much-needed dose of laughter during these challenging times. So grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to laugh until your sides hurt!