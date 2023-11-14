Does Katy Perry Still Make Music?



Katy Perry, the renowned American singer-songwriter, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for over a decade. Known for her catchy pop tunes and vibrant personality, Perry has amassed a massive fan base worldwide. However, in recent years, some fans have been wondering if she is still actively making music. In this article, we will explore the current status of Katy Perry's music career and address some frequently asked questions.

Is Katy Perry still making music?

Yes, Katy Perry is still actively making music. While she has not released a full-length album since her 2017 record “Witness,” she has continued to release singles and collaborate with other artists. In 2019, Perry released the hit single “Never Really Over,” which received critical acclaim and commercial success. She followed it up with “Harleys in Hawaii” later that year. In 2020, Perry released “Daisies,” the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album, which is expected to be released in the near future.

What has Katy Perry been doing besides making music?

In addition to her music career, Katy Perry has been involved in various other ventures. She served as a judge on the popular singing competition show “American Idol” from 2018 to 2020, showcasing her expertise and mentoring aspiring artists. Perry has also been an advocate for various charitable causes and has been actively involved in philanthropy.

What can we expect from Katy Perry in the future?

Fans can look forward to Katy Perry’s highly anticipated fifth studio album, which is set to be released soon. The album is expected to showcase a new artistic direction for Perry, as she has hinted at exploring different genres and experimenting with her sound. Additionally, Perry has expressed her desire to embark on a world tour once the global pandemic subsides, giving fans the opportunity to experience her music live once again.

In conclusion, Katy Perry is indeed still making music and remains an influential figure in the music industry. With her upcoming album and potential world tour, fans can expect to see and hear more from this talented artist in the near future.

Definitions:

– Singer-songwriter: A musician who writes, composes, and performs their own songs.

– Fan base: A group of dedicated fans who support and follow a particular artist or celebrity.

– Full-length album: A collection of songs typically containing around 10 to 20 tracks.

– Philanthropy: The practice of promoting the welfare of others, usually through charitable donations or actions.