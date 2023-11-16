Does Katy Perry Have A Boyfriend?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that often arises is whether or not a famous individual is in a romantic relationship. Katy Perry, the renowned American singer and songwriter, is no exception to this curiosity. Fans and tabloids alike have been eager to know if Perry currently has a boyfriend. Let’s delve into the details and find out the latest scoop on her love life.

As of the latest reports, Katy Perry is happily engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. The couple first began dating in 2016, but their relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. After a brief split in 2017, they rekindled their romance and have been going strong ever since. In February 2019, Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes. The couple has been planning their wedding, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Katy Perry’s boyfriend?

A: Katy Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

Q: When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom start dating?

A: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016.

Q: Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom break up?

A: Yes, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom briefly split in 2017 but later reconciled.

Q: Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom still together?

A: Yes, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are still together and happily engaged.

Q: When did Orlando Bloom propose to Katy Perry?

A: Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

While Katy Perry’s love life has been a subject of public interest, it seems that she has found happiness with Orlando Bloom. The couple’s engagement has been widely celebrated fans, and they continue to support their favorite pop star’s journey towards marital bliss. As Perry and Bloom navigate their wedding plans amidst the challenges of the pandemic, fans eagerly await the day when they can finally say “I do.”

In conclusion, Katy Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom. Their relationship has had its ups and downs, but they have managed to overcome obstacles and remain committed to each other. As fans, we can only hope for their continued happiness and eagerly anticipate their wedding day.