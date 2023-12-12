Does Kaltura Use AWS?

Kaltura, the leading video technology platform, has long been recognized for its robust and scalable solutions. As a cloud-based platform, Kaltura leverages various infrastructure providers to ensure optimal performance and reliability for its customers. One such provider is Amazon Web Services (AWS), a widely popular cloud computing platform.

What is Kaltura?

Kaltura is a video technology platform that offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing, publishing, and monetizing video content. It provides organizations with the ability to create, upload, and distribute videos across multiple channels, including websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms. Kaltura’s platform is used a diverse range of industries, including education, media and entertainment, and enterprise.

What is AWS?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing services to individuals, companies, and governments. It offers a wide range of services, including computing power, storage, and databases, allowing businesses to scale and grow without the need for significant upfront investments in hardware and infrastructure.

Why does Kaltura use AWS?

Kaltura utilizes AWS as one of its infrastructure providers due to the numerous benefits it offers. AWS provides a highly reliable and secure cloud infrastructure that allows Kaltura to deliver its video solutions to customers worldwide. With AWS’s global presence, Kaltura can ensure low latency and high availability for its users, regardless of their geographical location.

FAQ:

1. Does Kaltura exclusively use AWS?

No, Kaltura uses multiple infrastructure providers to ensure redundancy and minimize the risk of service disruptions. While AWS is one of its primary providers, Kaltura also leverages other cloud platforms to enhance its service offerings.

2. How does AWS benefit Kaltura’s customers?

By utilizing AWS, Kaltura can offer its customers a highly scalable and reliable video platform. AWS’s infrastructure allows Kaltura to handle large volumes of video content and deliver it seamlessly to end-users, ensuring a smooth viewing experience.

3. Can Kaltura’s customers choose their preferred infrastructure provider?

Kaltura offers flexibility to its customers, allowing them to choose their preferred infrastructure provider. This enables organizations to align their video infrastructure with their existing cloud strategy or specific requirements.

In conclusion, while Kaltura does use AWS as one of its infrastructure providers, it also leverages other cloud platforms to ensure optimal performance and reliability for its customers. By utilizing AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure, Kaltura can deliver its video solutions globally, providing organizations with a scalable and secure platform to manage and distribute their video content.