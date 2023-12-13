Does Kaltura Record Your Screen?

Introduction

Kaltura, a leading video platform, has gained popularity for its wide range of features that cater to various video needs. One common question that arises among users is whether Kaltura has the capability to record screens. In this article, we will explore this topic and provide you with all the necessary information.

Screen Recording with Kaltura

Kaltura does indeed offer screen recording functionality, allowing users to capture their computer screens and create engaging video content. This feature is particularly useful for creating tutorials, presentations, or any other form of visual content that requires screen sharing.

How Does Kaltura Screen Recording Work?

To utilize Kaltura’s screen recording feature, users need to install the Kaltura Capture application on their computers. This application enables them to record their screens, along with audio and webcam input if desired. Once the recording is complete, users can easily upload the video to their Kaltura account and share it with others.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I record my screen with Kaltura on any device?

A: Kaltura Capture is available for both Windows and macOS operating systems, allowing users to record their screens on a wide range of devices.

Q: Can I edit my screen recordings in Kaltura?

A: Yes, Kaltura provides basic editing capabilities that allow users to trim, cut, and enhance their screen recordings within the platform itself.

Q: Is there a time limit for screen recordings in Kaltura?

A: The duration of screen recordings in Kaltura depends on the user’s account settings and the specific plan they are subscribed to. Some plans may have limitations on recording length, while others offer unlimited recording time.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaltura does offer screen recording functionality through its Kaltura Capture application. Users can easily record their screens, along with audio and webcam input, and upload the videos to their Kaltura accounts. This feature provides a convenient way to create engaging visual content for various purposes.