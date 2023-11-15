Does Justin Bieber Have A Brother?

In the world of pop music, Justin Bieber is a household name. With his catchy tunes and undeniable talent, he has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But amidst all the fame and success, many people wonder if Justin Bieber has a brother. The answer to this burning question is yes, Justin Bieber does indeed have a brother named Jaxon Bieber.

Jaxon Bieber, born on November 20, 2009, is the younger half-brother of Justin Bieber. He is the son of Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, and his ex-girlfriend, Erin Wagner. Despite being just a child, Jaxon has already gained some attention in the media due to his famous sibling. He has even made appearances on Justin’s social media accounts, showcasing their close bond.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Jaxon Bieber?

A: Jaxon Bieber was born on November 20, 2009, which makes him currently 11 years old.

Q: Is Jaxon Bieber also a singer?

A: While Jaxon has occasionally appeared in his brother’s social media posts, there is no evidence to suggest that he is pursuing a career in singing at this time.

Q: Does Jaxon Bieber have any other siblings?

A: Yes, Jaxon Bieber has another half-sister named Bay Bieber. She was born on August 16, 2018, and is the daughter of Justin’s father, Jeremy Bieber, and his wife, Chelsey Bieber.

Q: Does Jaxon Bieber have a close relationship with Justin?

A: Yes, Justin and Jaxon Bieber share a close bond. Justin often posts pictures and videos of them spending quality time together, showcasing their strong brotherly connection.

In conclusion, Justin Bieber does have a brother named Jaxon Bieber. Despite being just a child, Jaxon has already gained some attention in the media due to his famous sibling. Their close bond is evident through the pictures and videos shared Justin on his social media accounts. While Jaxon may not be pursuing a singing career like his brother, he undoubtedly holds a special place in Justin’s life.