Does Julia Roberts have a daughter?

Julia Roberts: The Proud Mother of Three

Julia Roberts, the renowned Hollywood actress, is not only known for her exceptional talent and stunning beauty but also for her role as a loving mother. While many are familiar with her successful career, some may wonder if she has a daughter. The answer is yes, Julia Roberts is the proud mother of three children.

Roberts’ eldest daughter is Hazel Moder, born on November 28, 2004. Hazel is often seen accompanying her mother to various events and premieres, showcasing a striking resemblance to her famous mom. Roberts’ second child is Phinnaeus Moder, born on November 28, 2004, just moments before his twin sister Hazel. Phinnaeus, commonly known as Finn, prefers to stay out of the limelight and leads a more private life. Lastly, Roberts’ youngest child is Henry Daniel Moder, born on June 18, 2007. Henry, like his siblings, is occasionally spotted with his mother but generally maintains a low profile.

Julia Roberts has always been fiercely protective of her children’s privacy, ensuring they have a relatively normal upbringing despite their famous parents. While she continues to captivate audiences with her on-screen performances, Roberts remains dedicated to her most important role: being a loving and devoted mother to her three beautiful children.