Does Jordan support Israel or Palestine?

Amidst the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the question of where Jordan’s allegiance lies has become a topic of debate. As a neighboring country to both Israel and Palestine, Jordan’s stance on the issue holds significant importance. However, the answer to whether Jordan supports Israel or Palestine is not a straightforward one.

The historical context:

Jordan, like many other Arab nations, has a complex history with Israel. In 1948, Jordan was one of the Arab countries that fought against the establishment of the State of Israel. During the 1967 Six-Day War, Jordan lost control of the West Bank, which was subsequently occupied Israel. In 1994, Jordan became the second Arab country, after Egypt, to sign a peace treaty with Israel, normalizing relations between the two nations.

Jordan’s official position:

Jordan’s official stance is to support a two-state solution, with an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. The country has consistently advocated for the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Jordan has also called for an end to Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, which it considers illegal under international law.

The reality on the ground:

While Jordan maintains diplomatic relations with Israel, there is a significant level of public sentiment in support of the Palestinian cause. The majority of Jordan’s population is of Palestinian origin, and many have family ties to the West Bank. Consequently, there have been numerous protests and demonstrations in Jordan expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

FAQ:

Q: Does Jordan recognize Israel as a state?

A: Yes, Jordan recognized Israel as a state in 1994 and has maintained diplomatic relations since then.

Q: Does Jordan support the Palestinian cause?

A: Yes, Jordan supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel based on the pre-1967 borders.

Q: Does Jordan have any economic ties with Israel?

A: Yes, Jordan and Israel have economic cooperation agreements in various sectors, including trade, water, and energy.

In conclusion, Jordan’s position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a delicate balancing act. While officially supporting a two-state solution and maintaining diplomatic relations with Israel, Jordan also expresses solidarity with the Palestinian cause due to historical, cultural, and demographic factors. The situation remains complex, and Jordan continues to play a crucial role in regional efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.