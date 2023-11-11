Does Jenna Ortega regret the Wednesday dance?

In a recent interview, young actress Jenna Ortega opened up about her iconic Wednesday dance, which gained immense popularity on social media platforms. The dance, inspired the character Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family franchise, became a viral sensation overnight. However, fans have been wondering if Ortega has any regrets about the dance that brought her into the spotlight.

During the interview, Ortega expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her dance skills and connect with her fans in such a unique way. She explained that the Wednesday dance was a spontaneous moment of creativity that she never expected to become so popular. Ortega emphasized that she had a lot of fun performing the dance and was thrilled to see the positive response from her fans.

When asked if she regretted the dance, Ortega firmly stated that she had no regrets whatsoever. She acknowledged that some people might have misconstrued the dance as a departure from her usual roles, but she believes that it was an important moment for her to show her versatility as an actress. Ortega expressed her desire to continue exploring different characters and genres in her career, and the Wednesday dance was just one step in that direction.

In conclusion, Jenna Ortega does not regret the Wednesday dance. She embraced the opportunity to connect with her fans and showcase her versatility as an actress. The dance was a spontaneous moment of creativity that brought her immense joy and positive feedback. As Ortega continues to explore different characters and genres in her career, the Wednesday dance will always be remembered as a significant milestone in her journey.