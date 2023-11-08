Does Jason Kelce have kids?

Philadelphia Eagles’ center Jason Kelce is known for his exceptional skills on the football field, but many fans are curious about his personal life. One common question that arises is whether or not Kelce has children. Let’s delve into this topic and find out more about the family life of this talented athlete.

FAQ:

Q: Does Jason Kelce have kids?

A: No, Jason Kelce does not have any children.

Q: Is Jason Kelce married?

A: Yes, Jason Kelce is married to Kylie McDevitt. They tied the knot in 2017.

Q: Does Kelce have any siblings?

A: Yes, Jason Kelce has a brother named Travis Kelce, who is also a professional football player and currently plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Q: How long has Kelce been playing for the Philadelphia Eagles?

A: Jason Kelce has been a member of the Philadelphia Eagles since he was drafted the team in 2011. He has been an integral part of the Eagles’ offensive line and has played a crucial role in their success.

Jason Kelce, born on November 5, 1987, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has been a prominent figure in the NFL since joining the Philadelphia Eagles. Known for his distinctive beard and passionate speeches, Kelce has become a fan favorite both on and off the field.

While Kelce’s professional life is well-documented, he tends to keep his personal life relatively private. Despite being in the public eye, he has managed to maintain a low-key approach when it comes to his family.

Kelce married his longtime girlfriend, Kylie McDevitt, in 2017. The couple exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony surrounded their loved ones. However, as of now, they have not welcomed any children into their lives.

In conclusion, Jason Kelce does not have any children. He is happily married to Kylie McDevitt, and the couple enjoys their life together. Kelce’s focus remains on his football career, where he continues to excel as a key player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Definitions:

– Center: In American football, the center is a position on the offensive line responsible for snapping the ball to the quarterback and blocking the opposing team’s defensive players.

– NFL: The National Football League (NFL) is a professional American football league consisting of 32 teams, divided equally between the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC).