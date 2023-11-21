Does it cost to share Apple TV with family?

In the era of streaming services, sharing accounts with family members has become a common practice. Apple TV, the popular streaming platform developed Apple Inc., offers a Family Sharing feature that allows users to share their subscriptions and purchases with up to six family members. But does it come at a cost? Let’s dive into the details.

How does Apple TV Family Sharing work?

Apple TV Family Sharing is a feature that enables users to share their Apple TV+ subscription, as well as other purchased content like movies, TV shows, and apps, with their family members. By setting up Family Sharing, each family member can access the shared content on their own devices, such as iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

Is there an additional cost for Apple TV Family Sharing?

No, there is no additional cost for using Apple TV Family Sharing. It is a free feature provided Apple to enhance the user experience and allow families to enjoy their favorite content together without the need for separate subscriptions or purchases.

What are the benefits of Apple TV Family Sharing?

Apple TV Family Sharing offers several benefits. Firstly, it allows family members to access a wide range of content without having to purchase individual subscriptions or movies. Secondly, it provides a convenient way to manage and control the shared content, ensuring that everyone in the family has access to the latest releases. Lastly, it promotes a sense of togetherness enabling family members to enjoy movies and TV shows simultaneously, even if they are physically apart.

Can I share my Apple TV subscription with friends?

No, Apple TV Family Sharing is specifically designed for sharing content with family members only. It cannot be used to share subscriptions or purchases with friends or individuals outside of your family circle.

In conclusion, Apple TV Family Sharing is a cost-free feature that allows users to share their Apple TV+ subscription and purchased content with up to six family members. It offers numerous benefits, including access to a wide range of content and a convenient way to manage shared content. However, it is important to note that this feature is limited to family members and cannot be used to share content with friends or individuals outside of the family. So gather your loved ones and start enjoying the world of entertainment together on Apple TV!