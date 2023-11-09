Does Instagram show what you’re listening to on Spotify?

In the age of social media, it’s no surprise that people love to share their favorite songs and playlists with their friends and followers. With platforms like Instagram and Spotify gaining immense popularity, many users wonder if Instagram actually shows what they’re listening to on Spotify. Let’s dive into this topic and find out the truth.

How does Instagram connect with Spotify?

Instagram and Spotify have a feature called “Connect Accounts” that allows users to link their accounts together. This integration enables Instagram users to share their Spotify activity directly on their Instagram Stories, providing a seamless way to showcase their music taste to their followers.

What does it mean to share Spotify activity on Instagram Stories?

When you connect your Spotify account to Instagram, you have the option to share your currently playing song, album, or playlist directly on your Instagram Stories. This means that your followers will be able to see what you’re listening to in real-time, along with a colorful and interactive sticker displaying the song’s cover art.

Can you choose who sees your Spotify activity on Instagram?

Yes, you have control over who sees your Spotify activity on Instagram. You can choose to share your music with all your followers, a select group of close friends, or even keep it private. This allows you to tailor your sharing preferences based on your comfort level and desired audience.

Is sharing Spotify activity on Instagram automatic?

No, sharing your Spotify activity on Instagram is not automatic. You have to manually select the option to share your music on your Instagram Stories. This ensures that you have complete control over what you share and when you share it.

In conclusion, Instagram does indeed show what you’re listening to on Spotify, but only if you choose to share it. The integration between these two platforms allows users to express their musical preferences and discover new music through their friends and followers. So, if you’re a music enthusiast looking to connect with others who share your taste, linking your Spotify and Instagram accounts might be a great idea.