IBM Confirms Sale of Kyndryl: A New Era Begins

In a groundbreaking move, IBM has officially announced the sale of its managed infrastructure services business, now known as Kyndryl. This strategic decision marks a significant shift in IBM’s focus towards cloud computing and artificial intelligence, while Kyndryl embarks on a new journey as an independent company. With this development, many are left wondering about the current ownership status of Kyndryl and what lies ahead for both IBM and its former subsidiary.

FAQ:

Q: Does IBM still own Kyndryl?

A: No, IBM no longer owns Kyndryl. The company was sold to a new entity, which now operates independently.

Q: Why did IBM sell Kyndryl?

A: IBM’s decision to divest its managed infrastructure services business aligns with its strategic vision to focus on high-growth areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and hybrid cloud solutions. By selling Kyndryl, IBM aims to streamline its operations and invest in its core competencies.

Q: What does this mean for Kyndryl?

A: As an independent company, Kyndryl has the opportunity to fully leverage its expertise in managing infrastructure services for its clients. With a renewed focus and dedicated resources, Kyndryl aims to enhance its capabilities and deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Q: Will there be any changes for Kyndryl’s clients?

A: Kyndryl’s clients can expect a seamless transition and continued support from the company. The change in ownership will not impact the services provided to existing clients, and Kyndryl remains committed to delivering exceptional value and maintaining strong relationships.

Q: What are IBM’s future plans?

A: With the sale of Kyndryl, IBM is poised to accelerate its growth in emerging technologies, including hybrid cloud, AI, and quantum computing. The company aims to leverage its extensive experience and expertise to drive innovation and provide transformative solutions to its clients.

As Kyndryl embarks on its independent journey, the technology landscape is set to witness exciting developments from both IBM and its former subsidiary. This strategic move allows IBM to focus on its core strengths, while Kyndryl gains the autonomy to further enhance its offerings and cater to the evolving needs of its clients. The future holds immense potential for both entities as they navigate their respective paths in the ever-evolving world of technology.