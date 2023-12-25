Does Hulu Live Include BBC America?

Introduction

Hulu Live has become a popular streaming service for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on-demand. However, one question that often arises is whether Hulu Live includes BBC America in its channel lineup. In this article, we will explore this query and provide you with all the information you need.

What is Hulu Live?

Hulu Live is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels, on-demand content, and original programming. It allows users to watch their favorite shows and movies in real-time, just like traditional cable or satellite TV.

What is BBC America?

BBC America is a cable and satellite television network that primarily airs British programming in the United States. It features a diverse range of content, including popular shows like Doctor Who, Top Gear, and Killing Eve.

Does Hulu Live Include BBC America?

Yes, Hulu Live does include BBC America in its channel lineup. Subscribers to Hulu Live can enjoy all the British programming offered BBC America, making it an excellent choice for fans of shows like Sherlock or Orphan Black.

FAQ

1. How much does Hulu Live cost?

Hulu Live offers different subscription plans, starting at $64.99 per month. However, prices may vary depending on promotions and add-ons.

2. Can I watch Hulu Live on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu Live allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on for an additional fee.

3. Can I record shows on Hulu Live?

Yes, Hulu Live includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows and movies. The recordings are stored in the cloud and can be accessed from any device with Hulu Live.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of British programming and considering subscribing to Hulu Live, you’ll be pleased to know that BBC America is included in its channel lineup. With a wide range of shows and movies available, Hulu Live offers a comprehensive streaming experience for all your entertainment needs.