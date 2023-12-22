Does Hulu Include NBC?

Introduction

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of television shows and movies. However, with the multitude of networks and channels available, it can be confusing to determine which ones are included in Hulu’s offerings. One such network that viewers often inquire about is NBC. In this article, we will explore whether Hulu includes NBC in its lineup and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Does Hulu Include NBC?

Yes, Hulu does include NBC in its streaming service. This means that subscribers to Hulu can access a variety of NBC shows, including popular titles like “The Office,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “This Is Us.” With Hulu’s extensive library of content, viewers can enjoy both current and past seasons of their favorite NBC programs.

FAQ

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast collection of television shows, movies, and original content. It allows users to stream their favorite programs on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Q: How much does Hulu cost?

A: Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic plan starting at $5.99 per month and an ad-free plan at $11.99 per month. There is also a Hulu + Live TV plan available for $64.99 per month, which includes live streaming of over 75 channels, including NBC.

Q: Can I watch NBC live on Hulu?

A: Yes, with the Hulu + Live TV plan, subscribers can watch NBC live, along with other major networks and local channels, depending on their location.

Q: Are all NBC shows available on Hulu?

A: While Hulu includes a wide range of NBC shows, not all programs may be available due to licensing agreements or other factors. However, Hulu often updates its library, adding new episodes and seasons of popular shows.

Conclusion

For those wondering if Hulu includes NBC in its streaming service, the answer is a resounding yes. With a subscription to Hulu, viewers can enjoy a plethora of NBC shows, both past and present. Whether it’s catching up on the latest episodes or revisiting beloved classics, Hulu provides a convenient platform to access NBC’s diverse range of programming.