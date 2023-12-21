Does Hulu have NBC?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to access a wide range of television shows and movies. However, one question that often arises is whether or not Hulu offers access to NBC, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States.

The Answer: Yes, Hulu does have NBC in its lineup of channels. This means that Hulu subscribers can enjoy popular NBC shows such as “The Voice,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “This Is Us” right from their Hulu account. This is great news for fans of NBC programming who want the convenience of streaming their favorite shows on-demand.

How Does Hulu Offer NBC?

Hulu offers NBC through its live TV streaming service, known as Hulu + Live TV. This service provides subscribers with access to over 75 live channels, including NBC, ABC, CBS, and FOX. In addition to live programming, Hulu + Live TV also includes a vast library of on-demand content, allowing users to catch up on missed episodes or discover new shows.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is a subscription-based service that combines the traditional Hulu streaming library with live television channels. It offers a comprehensive entertainment experience, allowing users to watch both live and on-demand content from a variety of networks, including NBC.

Is NBC Available on All Hulu Plans?

No, NBC is not available on all Hulu plans. While Hulu + Live TV includes NBC in its channel lineup, the basic Hulu subscription (without the live TV option) does not offer access to live NBC programming. Therefore, if you specifically want to watch NBC shows, you will need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV.

In conclusion, Hulu does indeed have NBC in its lineup of channels through its Hulu + Live TV service. This provides subscribers with the opportunity to enjoy popular NBC shows alongside a vast library of on-demand content. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, drama, or reality TV, Hulu + Live TV offers a convenient way to access NBC programming from the comfort of your own home.