Does Hulu have all NFL games?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and still enjoy their favorite shows and sports. However, when it comes to the National Football League (NFL), many fans wonder if Hulu is the right platform to catch all the action. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and live TV channels. It allows users to watch their favorite content on-demand, as well as offering live streaming options for various channels.

What NFL games are available on Hulu?

While Hulu does offer live TV channels, unfortunately, it does not provide access to all NFL games. Hulu’s live TV package includes channels like ESPN, CBS, NBC, and Fox, which broadcast a selection of NFL games throughout the season. However, it does not include the NFL Network or the Sunday Ticket package, which offer comprehensive coverage of all games.

Can I watch NFL games on Hulu with Live TV?

Yes, you can watch some NFL games on Hulu with Live TV. The channels included in Hulu’s live TV package broadcast a variety of NFL games, including Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football. However, it’s important to note that the availability of specific games may vary depending on your location and the broadcasting rights in your area.

What are the alternatives to watch all NFL games?

If you’re looking for a streaming service that offers access to all NFL games, you may want to consider alternatives like NFL Game Pass, which provides live streaming of all out-of-market games, or subscribing to a cable or satellite TV package that includes the NFL Network and Sunday Ticket.

In conclusion, while Hulu with Live TV does offer access to some NFL games through its included channels, it does not provide coverage of all games. If you’re a die-hard NFL fan and don’t want to miss any action, exploring other streaming options or traditional TV packages may be the way to go.