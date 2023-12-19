Does Hulu have ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for those looking to cut the cord and enjoy their favorite TV shows and movies on-demand. However, one burning question that often arises is whether Hulu offers access to major broadcast networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX on Hulu:

Yes, Hulu does provide access to ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, making it a comprehensive streaming platform for those who want to stay up-to-date with their favorite network shows. With a Hulu subscription, users can stream a wide range of content from these major networks, including popular series, news programs, and live sports events.

How does Hulu offer these networks?

Hulu offers these networks through its live TV streaming service, known as Hulu + Live TV. This service provides subscribers with access to over 75 live channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. In addition to live programming, Hulu + Live TV also offers a vast library of on-demand content from these networks.

What is Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV is an add-on service to the regular Hulu streaming platform. It allows users to watch live television channels, including major networks, sports channels, and more. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers can enjoy the convenience of streaming their favorite shows and events in real-time, without the need for a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch local channels on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV offers access to local channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, in many areas. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

2. Can I record shows on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows and movies. You can store up to 50 hours of recorded content and access it anytime, anywhere.

3. Can I watch Hulu on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu allows you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch your favorite shows on up to two screens at the same time.

In conclusion, Hulu offers access to major broadcast networks such as ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX through its live TV streaming service, Hulu + Live TV. This comprehensive offering allows subscribers to enjoy a wide range of live and on-demand content from these networks, making Hulu a compelling choice for cord-cutters seeking a one-stop streaming solution.