Does Hotstar give free trial?

Hotstar Offers Free Trial to Attract New Subscribers

Hotstar, the popular streaming platform, has recently introduced a free trial option for its potential subscribers. This move aims to entice users to experience the vast array of content available on the platform before committing to a subscription. With a wide range of shows, movies, and live sports events, Hotstar has become a go-to destination for entertainment enthusiasts across the globe.

What is Hotstar?

Hotstar is a leading streaming service owned Novi Digital Entertainment, a subsidiary of Star India. Launched in 2015, it offers a diverse collection of content, including movies, TV shows, sports, and news. With its extensive library and live streaming capabilities, Hotstar has gained immense popularity, particularly in India and other South Asian countries.

Hotstar’s Free Trial

Hotstar’s free trial allows users to explore the platform’s offerings for a limited period without any cost. During this trial period, users can access a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, and live sports events. The duration of the free trial may vary depending on the promotional offers available at the time of sign-up.

FAQ

1. How long is the Hotstar free trial?

The duration of the free trial may vary, but it is typically offered for a period of 7 to 30 days. However, it is important to note that the duration may change based on promotional offers and regional availability.

2. Do I need to provide payment details to avail the free trial?

Yes, to access the free trial, users are required to provide their payment details. However, no charges will be applied during the trial period. Users can cancel their subscription before the trial ends to avoid any charges.

3. Can I access all content during the free trial?

Yes, during the free trial, users can access a wide range of content available on Hotstar, including TV shows, movies, and live sports events. However, some premium content may require a subscription even during the trial period.

Hotstar’s introduction of a free trial option is a strategic move to attract new subscribers allowing them to experience the platform’s offerings firsthand. This initiative not only provides users with a taste of the diverse content available but also helps them make an informed decision about subscribing to Hotstar. So, if you’ve been contemplating joining the Hotstar bandwagon, now is the perfect time to take advantage of their free trial and explore the world of entertainment at your fingertips.