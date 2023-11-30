Does HBO Max come free with Amazon Prime?

In a recent announcement, HBO Max and Amazon Prime have joined forces to offer an exciting new streaming experience for their customers. Starting from today, HBO Max will be available as a free add-on to Amazon Prime subscriptions, providing users with access to a vast library of premium content. This collaboration aims to enhance the streaming options available to Amazon Prime members, making it even more enticing for those seeking a diverse range of entertainment.

What does this mean for Amazon Prime members?

For Amazon Prime members, this partnership means that they can now enjoy HBO Max’s extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content at no additional cost. This includes popular series like “Game of Thrones,” “Friends,” and “The Sopranos,” as well as a wide variety of blockbuster movies and critically acclaimed documentaries. With this new addition, Amazon Prime members will have an even greater selection of high-quality entertainment to choose from, all conveniently accessible through their existing Prime subscription.

How can Amazon Prime members access HBO Max?

To access HBO Max, Amazon Prime members simply need to download the HBO Max app onto their preferred device and sign in using their Amazon Prime credentials. Once logged in, they will have instant access to HBO Max’s extensive library of content, allowing them to stream their favorite shows and movies with ease.

What if I already have an HBO subscription through Amazon Prime?

If you already have an HBO subscription through Amazon Prime, don’t worry! You will automatically be upgraded to HBO Max at no extra cost. This means you will gain access to all the additional content available on HBO Max without any changes to your existing subscription.

Conclusion

The collaboration between HBO Max and Amazon Prime brings exciting news for streaming enthusiasts. Amazon Prime members can now enjoy the vast array of content offered HBO Max, expanding their entertainment options without any additional fees. This partnership further solidifies the commitment of both platforms to provide their customers with the best streaming experience possible. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to dive into a world of captivating entertainment, all at your fingertips.