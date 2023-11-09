Does Harry Styles like Shania Twain?

In the world of music, it’s not uncommon for artists to admire and appreciate the work of their peers. One such question that has been circulating among fans is whether the British singer and heartthrob, Harry Styles, has a fondness for the iconic country-pop artist, Shania Twain. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic and explore the connection between these two talented musicians.

The Background:

Harry Styles, known for his successful solo career and his time as a member of the popular boy band One Direction, has often expressed his admiration for various artists. Shania Twain, on the other hand, is a Canadian singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1990s with her chart-topping hits and unique blend of country and pop music.

The Evidence:

While there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Harry Styles is a die-hard fan of Shania Twain, there have been instances that hint at his appreciation for her music. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Styles was asked about his favorite karaoke song, to which he replied, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” – one of Twain’s most popular tracks. This response sparked excitement among fans, leading to speculation about his admiration for the country-pop queen.

The Speculation:

Given Harry Styles’ diverse taste in music and his ability to appreciate various genres, it is not surprising that he might enjoy Shania Twain’s music. Both artists have a knack for creating catchy melodies and have achieved immense success in their respective careers. However, without any explicit statements from Styles himself, it remains a matter of speculation.

FAQ:

Q: Is there any collaboration between Harry Styles and Shania Twain?

A: As of now, there has been no official collaboration between the two artists.

Q: Has Harry Styles ever mentioned Shania Twain as an influence?

A: While Styles has not explicitly mentioned Twain as an influence, his appreciation for her music suggests that she may have had an impact on his musical taste.

In conclusion, while there is no definitive answer to whether Harry Styles likes Shania Twain, the evidence suggests that he does appreciate her music. Whether it’s singing her songs at karaoke or simply enjoying her catchy tunes, Styles’ connection to Twain’s music adds another layer to his already diverse musical palette.