Does Fubo have free local channels?

FuboTV, the popular streaming service known for its extensive sports offerings, has made a name for itself in the world of cord-cutting. With its wide range of channels and on-demand content, FuboTV has become a go-to choice for many viewers looking to ditch traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. But what about local channels? Are they available for free on FuboTV?

Local channels on FuboTV

Yes, FuboTV does offer local channels, but they are not available for free. Local channels, such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, are included in FuboTV’s channel lineup, but they are part of the service’s base package, which requires a subscription fee. These channels provide access to local news, sports, and other programming specific to your area.

Subscription options

FuboTV offers several subscription options to cater to different viewing preferences. The base package, called Fubo Standard, includes over 100 channels, including local channels, and costs $64.99 per month. There are also additional packages available, such as Fubo Extra, which offers even more channels for an additional fee.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch local channels on FuboTV for free?

A: No, local channels on FuboTV are not available for free. They are part of the service’s subscription packages.

Q: Are local channels available in all areas?

A: Local channels on FuboTV vary depending on your location. The availability of specific channels may differ from one area to another.

Q: Can I record local channels on FuboTV?

A: Yes, FuboTV offers a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record and watch your favorite shows, including local channels, at a later time.

In conclusion, while FuboTV does offer local channels as part of its channel lineup, they are not available for free. To access local channels on FuboTV, a subscription to one of their packages is required. However, with its wide range of channels and additional features like cloud DVR, FuboTV remains a popular choice for those looking to stream their favorite content, including local programming, without a traditional cable or satellite subscription.