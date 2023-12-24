Does Fios Provide Free Router?

Introduction

When it comes to choosing an internet service provider, one of the key considerations is the equipment they provide. A router is an essential device that allows you to connect multiple devices to your internet connection wirelessly. Verizon Fios is a popular internet service provider known for its high-speed fiber-optic network. But does Fios provide a free router to its customers? Let’s find out.

The Fios Router

Verizon Fios does indeed provide a free router to its customers. The Fios Quantum Gateway router is offered at no additional cost to new customers who sign up for certain internet plans. This router is designed to deliver fast and reliable Wi-Fi throughout your home, ensuring a seamless internet experience for all your devices.

Benefits of the Fios Quantum Gateway Router

The Fios Quantum Gateway router offers several benefits to Fios customers. Firstly, it supports the latest Wi-Fi standards, including Wi-Fi 6, which provides faster speeds and better performance compared to older routers. Additionally, it offers dual-band technology, allowing you to connect devices to either the 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequency, depending on their compatibility and needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I use my own router with Fios?

A: Yes, you can use your own router with Fios. However, using the Fios Quantum Gateway router ensures compatibility and access to all the features and benefits provided Verizon.

Q: Is there a rental fee for the Fios Quantum Gateway router?

A: No, there is no rental fee for the Fios Quantum Gateway router. It is provided free of charge to eligible Fios customers.

Q: What if I need additional routers for my home?

A: If you require additional routers to extend your Wi-Fi coverage, Verizon offers the option to purchase additional Fios Quantum Gateway routers or other compatible routers.

Conclusion

Verizon Fios understands the importance of a reliable and high-performing router for its customers. That’s why they provide the Fios Quantum Gateway router free of charge to eligible customers. Whether you choose to use their provided router or opt for your own, Fios ensures that you have the flexibility to enjoy their fast and reliable internet service with seamless connectivity throughout your home.